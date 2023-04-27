Maruti Suzuki to drive ahead of market in FY24, says Morgan Stanley, expects over 30% upside in stock

Post Maruti Suzuki's Q4 result, Morgan Stanley expects the company to grow ahead of the market in FY24 as leverage and mix gains could drive margin expansion further for it.
After Maruti Suzuki clocked its highest-ever annual sales volume, exports, turnover and net profit in FY23, the largest carmaker has set hopes high for the current fiscal as well. Global brokerage Morgan Stanley expects the company to grow ahead of the market in FY24 as leverage and mix gains could drive margin expansion further for it.
India’s largest carmaker crossed the Rs one lakh crore turnover mark during the last financial year. "The highest ever annual sales volume came despite the shortage of electronic components," the company said.
Noting FY23 EBIT margin of 8.1 percent was the highest in 18 quarters, Morgan Stanley has given Maruti Suzuki an overweight rating with a target price of Rs 11,155.
During the January to March 2023 quarter, Maruti’s volumes grew five percent year-on-year while EBITDA and PAT rose 38-43 percent, following which Jefferies said the firm was sanguine on demand and has 2.5 months of orderbook and low channel inventories. However, chip constraints might limit production, especially in April to June 2023, the analyst said.
Bernstein, on the other hand, says the carmaker’s Q4FY23 performance was a beat but not a catalyst and that the firm lacks catalysts as supply constraints will impact Q1 production. It also believes the backlog is less likely to deliver growth. The analyst also noted that continued recovery in margin is a theme as the mix continues to shift to premium/SUVs.
The brokerages’ comments come a day after Maruti reported its earnings and chairman RC Bhargava said the auto major faced several challenges in the past year, including a chip shortage that resulted in a production loss of 1,70,000 units in the financial year 2022-23.
He expects the production loss in FY24 due to the chip shortage would be lower than that in FY23. Despite this, he expects growth in the entry-level segment to be flat in FY24 due to affordability issues.
First Published: Apr 27, 2023 8:56 AM IST
