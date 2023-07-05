Maruti Suzuki shares cross Rs 10,000 for the first time, market cap crosses Rs 3 lakh crore

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India have gained 19 percent so far on a year-to-date basis.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. crossed the Rs 10,000 mark for the first time on Wednesday, marking a new record of Rs 10,005. The stock snapped a two-day losing streak in the process.

Wednesday's surge also took the company's market capitalisation past the Rs 3 lakh crore mark. The stock has gained 19 percent so far on a year-to-date basis.

The stock has been in focus recently due to the launches of Jimny and Fronx at the Auto expo 2023, which will help the company fill the SUV product gap, InCred Equities said in a note.

In an interaction with CNBC-TV18 on July 3, Executive Director Shashank Srivastava said that he expects volumes for the compact segment to be flat this year. He also spoke about the timelines for the Maruti EV, which India's largest passenger car maker is hopeful of launching in January 2024.

Srivastava also said that exports in the month of June declined due to a delay in shipments, but exports in financial year 2024 will grow in comparison to financial year 2023.

Maruti's charts have finally seen a seven-year resistance breakout on the weekly charts above levels of 9,800, which can push the stock price higher. The stock has also seen a buy signal getting generated in the ichimoku system, which usually results in the start of a fresh uptrend, InCred Equities' Gaurav Bissa wrote in a note. He expects the stock to touch a price target of Rs 11,200, thereby making it a lucrative buy at current levels.