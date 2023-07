Shares of Maruti Suzuki India have gained 19 percent so far on a year-to-date basis.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. crossed the Rs 10,000 mark for the first time on Wednesday, marking a new record of Rs 10,005. The stock snapped a two-day losing streak in the process.

Wednesday's surge also took the company's market capitalisation past the Rs 3 lakh crore mark. The stock has gained 19 percent so far on a year-to-date basis.