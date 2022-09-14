    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Maruti Suzuki sees strong booking trend, can add 18-19 lakh vehicles in rest of the year

    auto | IST

    Profile image
    By Abhimanyu Sharma   IST (Updated)
    Mini

    Maruti Suzuki India’s ED Shashank Srivastava, on September 14, said that there are a lot of pending bookings at OEMs, including Maruti. He was talking to CNBC-TV18 about how the festive season demand is looking, pending bookings and more.

    He said, “There are a lot of pending bookings at the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across the industry and also at Maruti Suzuki. We have about 425,000 bookings which are pending. So I expect the season to be strong provided we are able to produce vehicles according to the demand.”
    Talking about festive demand, Srivastava said, “We have seen strong booking trends so far and going forward in the festive season, I expect the festive season to be strong, provided of course, that we are able to produce vehicles according to the underlying demand pattern.”
    While talking about safety and regulations, he said, “Safety is the most important thing for car manufacturing and for Maruti Suzuki also, we consider it as the most important thing in the vehicle. All our vehicles meet the regulations which have been enacted by the government.”
    The auto industry is expected to end the first half of the financial year with 2.85-2.9 million vehicles and can add another 18-19 lakh vehicles in the remaining 6 months.
    Also Read: From Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki to Hyundai, carmakers line up discounts of up to Rs 50,000 ahead of Diwali
    “We can see, in the calendar year, 3.8 to 3.9 million cars and for the financial year, which is April to March, probably expect a similar 3.8 to 3.9 million units,” said Srivastava.
    For more details, watch the accompanying video
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
