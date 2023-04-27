Breaking News
Maruti Suzuki scouting for new land to expand its production capacity

Profile image
By Parikshit Luthra   Apr 27, 2023 9:57 AM IST (Published)
Mini

auto | Apr 27, 2023 9:57 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki, India's leading car manufacturer, is set to expand its production capacity by setting up a new plant that will have a capacity of one million units. The company's chairman, RC Bhargava, said this in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

The move comes as Maruti Suzuki seeks to meet the increasing demand for its vehicles and solidify its position as a major player in the Indian automobile market.
The board of Maruti Suzuki has approved the plan to set up the additional capacity, but the company has yet to decide how it will be phased out. Bhargava explained that the new capacity would require a whole new plant, and Maruti Suzuki is currently exploring locations and looking for land to build the facility. A decision on the location for the new plant is expected to be taken soon.
Also Read | Maruti Suzuki to drive ahead of market in FY24, says Morgan Stanley, expects over 30% upside in stock
This move by Maruti Suzuki comes as the company is gearing up to launch its first electric vehicle (EV) in fiscal year 2025. Despite the launch being several years away, the company has already received an overwhelming response from consumers, with a booking backlog of over 4 lakh units. This highlights the growing demand for electric vehicles in India and the potential for Maruti Suzuki to make a significant impact in the EV market.
Also Read | Maruti Suzuki launches Fronx SUV at Rs 7.47 lakh
However, there are concerns about the impact of removing subsidies for EVs. Bhargava pointed out that EV sales dropped significantly in China after subsidies were stopped, and warned that Indian EV players could also see a drop in volumes if similar subsidies were removed in India. This could pose a challenge for Maruti Suzuki's plans for expansion, but the company remains optimistic about the future of the EV market in India.
Also Read | How Maruti Suzuki India shares are likely to perform tomorrow after Q4 results
Catch all the latest updates from the stock market here
(Edited by : Abhishek Jha)
