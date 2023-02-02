Maruti Suzuki sales up 12% in January as Jimny sees 15,000 bookings

Maruti sales in Jan 2023 have risen 12 percent and the bookings for Jimny are strong. The company has revealed that it is currently having a bookings backlog of around 375,000 vehicles.

India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki reported a 12 percent increase in total sales at 1,72,535 units in January 2023 compared to the same period last last year. The homegrown automaker’s total domestic passenger vehicle sales grew 14 percent, at 1,55,142 units.

The company, in a statement, said that sales of its mini segment cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, grew to 25,446 units as against 18,634 units last month. Sales of compact cars, including Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S and WagonR, rose to 73,840 units as compared to 71,472 units in the year-ago month.

Utility vehicles, consisting of Brezza, Ertiga, S-Cross and XL6, clocked sales of 35,353 units last month as compared to 26,624 units earlier. Sales of van Eeco were at 11,709 units in January as against 10,528 units the previous year, while that of light commercial vehicle Super Carry stood at 4,019 units as against 3,537 units earlier.

The company said its exports last month stood at 17,393 units as compared to 17,937 units in the same month last year. This decline came due to a delay in shipments, which will happen now in 1st week of February.

Maruti also revealed that it is currently having a bookings backlog of around 375,000 vehicles. Maruti inventory at end of January 2023 stands at 84,000 against approximately 29,000 on monthly basis.

The company reported that its retail sales in January stood at 6 per cent against the industry’s 13-14 percent, because of lower inventory levels at the beginning of the month.

The company also stated that its newly launched SUVs Fronx and Jimny are seeing good bookings with Jimny recording up to 800 bookings per day. Jimny crossed the 15,000 mark since booking opened on January 12. On the other hand, Fronx is seeing bookings of around 300 per day and has crossed 5500 in total.