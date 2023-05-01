Maruti Suzuki sales rise 6.5% in April — shortage of electronic components affect production

The company said that the shortage of electronic components had an impact on the production of vehicles. The carmaker has taken all possible measures to minimise the impact.

Maruti Suzuki India witnessed a growth of 6.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) in total sales at 1.60 lakh in April. The domestic passenger vehicle sales reported 8.5 percent growth YOY at 1.43 lakh as against 1.32 lakh units. The export, however, continues to be under pressure. It was 7.8 percent YOY down at 16,971 versus 18,413 units.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold a total of 160,529 units in April 2023. Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 139,519 units, sales to other OEM of 4,039 units and exports of 16,971 units," the country's largest carmaker said in an official statement.

On a standalone basis, the company reported a net profit of Rs 2,623 crore, lower than a CNBC-TV18 poll, which had pegged the profit figure at Rs 2,773 crore. Revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 32,048 crore, which was also lower than the Rs 32,675 crore estimate.

The company's operating profit or EBITDA at Rs 3,350 crore missed expectations of Rs 3,523 crore, while EBITDA margin turned out to be 30 basis points below estimate of 10.7 percent, coming in at 10.4 percent. On a year-on-year basis, margin expanded by 130 basis points.