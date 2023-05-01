Maruti Suzuki sales rise 6.5% in April — shortage of electronic components affect production

2 Min(s) Read
The company said that the shortage of electronic components had an impact on the production of vehicles. The carmaker has taken all possible measures to minimise the impact.
Maruti Suzuki India witnessed a growth of 6.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) in total sales at 1.60 lakh in April. The domestic passenger vehicle sales reported 8.5 percent growth YOY at 1.43 lakh as against 1.32 lakh units. The export, however, continues to be under pressure. It was 7.8 percent YOY down at 16,971 versus 18,413 units.
"Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold a total of 160,529 units in April 2023. Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 139,519 units, sales to other OEM of 4,039 units and exports of 16,971 units," the country's largest carmaker said in an official statement.