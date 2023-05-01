English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeauto NewsMaruti Suzuki sales rise 6.5% in April — shortage of electronic components affect production

Maruti Suzuki sales rise 6.5% in April — shortage of electronic components affect production

Maruti Suzuki sales rise 6.5% in April — shortage of electronic components affect production
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Sonia Shenoy  May 1, 2023 1:41:30 PM IST (Updated)

The company said that the shortage of electronic components had an impact on the production of vehicles. The carmaker has taken all possible measures to minimise the impact.

Maruti Suzuki India witnessed a growth of 6.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) in total sales at 1.60 lakh in April. The domestic passenger vehicle sales reported 8.5 percent growth YOY at 1.43 lakh as against 1.32 lakh units. The export, however, continues to be under pressure. It was 7.8 percent YOY down at 16,971 versus 18,413 units.

Recommended Articles

View All
​​Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach

​​Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach

May 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage

Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage

Apr 29, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


"Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold a total of 160,529 units in April 2023. Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 139,519 units, sales to other OEM of 4,039 units and exports of 16,971 units," the country's largest carmaker said in an official statement.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X