Maruti Suzuki sales increase 19% to 1,82,448 units in October

Updated : November 01, 2020 01:02 PM IST

Sales of mini cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, declined marginally to 28,462 units as compared to 28,537 units in the same month last year.
Domestic sales increased 19.8 percent to 1,72,862 units last month as against 1,44,277 units in October 2019.
However, sales of utility vehicles, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, rose 9.9 percent to 25,396 units as compared with 23,108 units in the year-ago month.
