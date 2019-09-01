Moneycontrol Pro#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Friday
Asian shares rise on conciliatory trade tone but mood cautious
Oil prices dip after three days of gains
Rupee opens higher at 71.77 a dollar, bond yields rise
Home Auto
Auto

Maruti Suzuki sales fall for 5th consecutive month as auto industry slowdown continues

Updated : September 01, 2019 03:23 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki India on Sunday reported a 32.7 percent decline in its total vehicle sales in August 2019 on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. This is a fifth consecutive month of declining sales reported by the country's largest automaker.
In August, Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 106,413 units, including exports, a decline of 51,776 units compared to 158,189 that the company sold in the same month last year.
Automakers in the country have consistently recorded declining sales over the past few months with the ongoing economic slowdown impacting the automobile industry the worst.
Maruti Suzuki sales fall for 5th consecutive month as auto industry slowdown continues
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

LPG prices raised by Rs 15.5, jet fuel reduced by 1%

LPG prices raised by Rs 15.5, jet fuel reduced by 1%

GDP shocker: Growth slips to slowest pace in six years at 5% in first quarter

GDP shocker: Growth slips to slowest pace in six years at 5% in first quarter

Markets this week: Sensex up 1.7%, Nifty 1.8% led by media, pharma and consumer shares

Markets this week: Sensex up 1.7%, Nifty 1.8% led by media, pharma and consumer shares

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV