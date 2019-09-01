Auto
Maruti Suzuki sales fall for 5th consecutive month as auto industry slowdown continues
Updated : September 01, 2019 03:23 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India on Sunday reported a 32.7 percent decline in its total vehicle sales in August 2019 on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. This is a fifth consecutive month of declining sales reported by the country's largest automaker.
In August, Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 106,413 units, including exports, a decline of 51,776 units compared to 158,189 that the company sold in the same month last year.
Automakers in the country have consistently recorded declining sales over the past few months with the ongoing economic slowdown impacting the automobile industry the worst.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more