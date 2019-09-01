Maruti Suzuki sales fall for 5th consecutive month as auto industry slowdown continues

Maruti Suzuki India on Sunday reported a 32.7 percent decline in its total vehicle sales in August 2019 on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. This is a fifth consecutive month of declining sales reported by the country's largest automaker.

In August, Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 106,413 units, including exports, a decline of 51,776 units compared to 158,189 that the company sold in the same month last year.

The sales numbers were released by Maruti Suzuki on Sunday.

Ciaz saw the biggest decline in sales, down 77 percent. There was a whopping 71.8 percent drop in the company's mini car segment, which includes Alto and the old Wagon R models.

The compact segment, which comprise Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Baleno, Dzire and the new version of Wagon R, slid by 23.9 percent YoY, down to 54,274 units from 71,364 units the company sold in August 2018.

Total domestic sales fell 35.9 percent to 94,728 vehicles from 145,895. Meanwhile, total domestic passenger vehicle sales in the country were down 36.1 percent at 93,173 units from 1,45,895 vehicles during the corresponding period last year.

Along with the domestic market slowdown, Maruti Suzuki's exports also saw a 10.8 percent decline. It exported 9,352 units last month, down by 1,137 units. It exported 10,489 units in August 2018.

Utility vehicles was the only segment to see an uptick in sales for Maruti Suzuki last month. The segment, which comprise of Gypsy, Ertiga, XL6, Vitara, Brezza, and S-Cross, saw a 3.1 percent growth in sales YoY. The company recorded sale of 18,522 units, an upswing of 551 units from the 17,971 it sold in August 2018.