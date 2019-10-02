Maruti Suzuki S-Presso vs Renault Kwid Facelift: Check out prices, features and more details

Country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) launched a mini SUV S-Presso priced between Rs 3.69 lakh and Rs 4.91 lakh (ex-showroom).

On the other hand, French automaker Renault unveiled an updated version of its entry-level car Kwid in India( Renault Kwid facelift) priced between Rs 2.83 lakh and Rs 4.84 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

With the launch of Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Renault Kwid facelift, the competition between both the cars become more intense.

If you look at the dimensions of both cars, it can be easily understood that the new S-Presso is bigger than Kwid. In terms of overall length and wheelbase, the Kwid overtakes the S-Presso.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

S-Presso is equipped with both manual and auto gear shift (AGS) transmission options. Kwid also comes with both 0.8L and 1.0L powertrains with manual and automated transmission options.

Renault Kwid Facelift

The new S Presso, which is based on the company's fifth-generation HEARTECT platform, comes with a BS-VI compliant one-litre petrol engine with a claimed fuel efficiency of 21.7 km per litre.

Kwid facelift comes up with two SCe (smart control efficiency) petrol engines -- 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre. Both the powertrains are equipped with a standard 5-speed manual gearbox.