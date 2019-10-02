Auto
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso vs Renault Kwid Facelift: Check out prices, features and more details
Updated : October 02, 2019 07:34 PM IST
If you look at the dimensions of both cars, it can be easily understood that the new S-Presso is bigger than Kwid.
The new S Presso, which is based on the company's fifth-generation HEARTECT platform, comes with a BS-VI compliant one-litre petrol engine with a claimed fuel efficiency of 21.7 km per litre.
