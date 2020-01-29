Associate Partner
Maruti Suzuki reveals Auto Expo lineup, to present EV concept and focus on green mobility

Updated : January 29, 2020 02:02 PM IST

The automaker said that it will use the Auto Expo as a platform to showcase a new design language for the future utility vehicles besides the unveiling of its Futuro-E concept.
Maruti Suzuki said that its pavilion will display CNG and hybrid technologies along with the new products.
Maruti Suzuki reveals Auto Expo lineup, to present EV concept and focus on green mobility
