Maruti Suzuki reveals Auto Expo lineup, to present EV concept and focus on green mobility

Maruti Suzuki said it will display at least 17 vehicles at the upcoming Auto Expo, including an electric coupé-style concept vehicle and new versions of its SUVs, adding that the event will underscore a shift in its focus on green mobility.

India's largest carmaker said there will be a global premiere of the Concept Futuro-e, a "futuristic electric coupé-style concept vehicle with a fresh global design perspective" at the Auto Expo. The company will also debut a new-look Vitara Brezza with a petrol BS6 engine and a new IGNIS with "an upgraded smart design and enhanced toughness'.

The focus of Maruti, which sells one in every second car in India, at the automobile jamboree will be a focus on environment-friendly vehicles. Kenichi Ayukawa, managing director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India said the key highlight of the 15th edition of the Auto Expo will be a resolve to bring greener technologies for mass adoption.

"Maruti Suzuki’s theme of ‘Mission Green Million’, at the event is in line with its commitment to bring newer, greener and customer-friendly technologies to the customers in order to improve their convenience," he said.

Maruti Suzuki will also showcase new variants of the Celerio, S-Presso, WagonR, Swift, Dzire, Baleno, Ertiga, S-Cross, Ciaz S, XL6 and Swift Hybrid (Japan model), it said in a statement.