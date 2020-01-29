Auto
Maruti Suzuki reveals Auto Expo lineup, to present EV concept and focus on green mobility
Updated : January 29, 2020 02:02 PM IST
The automaker said that it will use the Auto Expo as a platform to showcase a new design language for the future utility vehicles besides the unveiling of its Futuro-E concept.
Maruti Suzuki said that its pavilion will display CNG and hybrid technologies along with the new products.
