India’s largest passenger vehicle manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India posted total sales of 167,014 units in March 2021. The sales were marginally lower than CNBC-TV18's poll estimates of 1.70 lakh units.

Though the company’s sales in March were up 99 percent YoY, they were just 1.8 percent higher than the February sales.

The total sales consisted of domestic sales (passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicle) of 149,518 units, sales to other OEMs of 5,899 units and exports of 11,597 units.

“MSIL domestic sales in FY19-20 had fallen by 18% due to reasons that are well known and in FY20-21 have been impacted due to COVID related factors. Domestic Sales in March 2020 had dropped about 48% due to COVID related disruptions. It will be seen that domestic sales in March 2021 have only recovered to March 2019 levels,” Maruti Suzuki said in an exchange filing.

For the financial year 2020-21, the company’s total sales declined 6.7 percent to 1,457,861 units from 1,563,297 units in FY2019-20.

Total sales in the year include domestic sales of 1,323,396 units, sales to other OEMs of 38,326 units and exports of 96,139 units.