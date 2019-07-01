Maruti Suzuki reports 14% fall in June sales; passenger car sales drop 18.1%

Automobile major Maruti Suzuki on Monday said its passenger car sales dropped by 18.1 percent to 83,952 units in June from 1.02 lakh units recorded in the same period last year.

In total, the car maker sold 1.24 lakh units in June, down by 14 percent as the firm had sold 1.44 lakh units in the same month last year. This is the third consecutive month the automaker has reported a double-digit drop in sales.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki rose by 1 percent and at 11:21 AM, the stock was trading with a 0.11 percent gain at a price of Rs 6541.45 a piece.

The company said the exports in the month of June increased by 5.7 percent to 9,847 units, compared to 9,319 units recorded in June 2018.

The domestic sale, however, slipped by 15.3 percent to 1.14 lakh units. The company sold 1.35 lakh units last year in June.