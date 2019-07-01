Auto
Maruti Suzuki reports 14% fall in June sales; passenger car sales drop 18.1%
Updated : July 01, 2019 12:39 PM IST
The car maker sold 1.24 lakh units in June, down by 14 percent as the firm had sold 1.44 lakh units in the same period last year.
This is the third consecutive month the automaker has reported a double-digit drop in the sales.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more