Maruti Suzuki reconsidering its plan to stop selling diesel vehicles, says report
Updated : December 13, 2019 10:14 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki had decided to stop selling diesel cars ahead of April 1 deadline to meet new emission norms.
The company plans to re-enter diesel market in 2021, the report said.
