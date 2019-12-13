Maruti Suzuki reconsidering its plan to stop selling diesel vehicles, says report

The largest passenger car maker Maruti Suzuki is reconsidering its plan to stop selling diesel vehicles on fears of losing a sizeable market share after its key rivals decided to continue in the segment, reported Economic Times.

According to the newspaper report, Maruti Suzuki has begun work on a 1.5-litre diesel engine meeting BS-VI standards, in line with rivals Hyundai, M&M and Tata Motors.

The report quoted people aware of the development that the company is likely to strap the proposed diesel engine first in the Ciaz, Ertiga and S Cross, and subsequently in the Vitara Brezza and a seven-seater version of the SUV.

In the hatchback and small sedan segments of Swift, Baleno and DZire, it would offer a CNG or hybrid engine as an additional option to buyers along with petrol, as there would be no diesel variants, the report added.

Earlier, Maruti Suzuki had decided to stop selling diesel cars ahead of April 1 deadline to meet new emission norms, but plans to re-enter the market in 2021, the report said.