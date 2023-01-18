Maruti Suzuki recalls over 17,000 cars across range to fix faulty airbag controller

Maruti suspects that there is a possible defect in the airbag controller that may result in the non-deployment of the airbags and seat belt pretensioners in the event of a vehicle crash. Although, as per the company, this would take place in rare cases.
India's largest automaker Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday announced that it is recalling 17,362 units of its different models like Alto K10, S-Presso, Brezza, Grand Vitara, Eeco, and Baleno to inspect and replace the faulty airbag controller. The affected models were manufactured between December 8, 2022, and January 12, 2023.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Cement Sector Earnings Preview | Sequential recovery may build up for a strong March quarter
Jan 18, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Why are farmers protesting in various states of India?
Jan 18, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Your guide to Supreme Court Collegium Vs Centre issue — From problems to possible solutions
Jan 17, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read
Budget 2023 may see reduction in income tax rates — more reliefs likely for the middle class
Jan 17, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
"The recall is being undertaken to inspect and replace Airbag Controllers free of cost if required in these vehicles," it added.
Maruti suspects that there is a possible defect in the airbag controller that may result in the non-deployment of the airbags and seat belt pretensioners in the event of a vehicle crash. Although, as per the company, this would take place in rare cases.
"Out of abundant caution, customers of the suspected vehicles are advised not to drive or use the vehicle till the affected part is replaced," it said.
The automaker added that the vehicle owners will receive a communication from their nearby Maruti Suzuki authorised workshops soon.
.
First Published: Jan 18, 2023 9:25 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!