auto News

Maruti Suzuki recalls over 17,000 cars across range to fix faulty airbag controller
By Sangam Singh  Jan 18, 2023 9:29:56 AM IST (Updated)

India's largest automaker Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday announced that it is recalling 17,362 units of its different models like Alto K10, S-Presso, Brezza, Grand Vitara, Eeco, and Baleno to inspect and replace the faulty airbag controller. The affected models were manufactured between December 8, 2022, and January 12, 2023.

"The recall is being undertaken to inspect and replace Airbag Controllers free of cost if required in these vehicles," it added.
Maruti suspects that there is a possible defect in the airbag controller that may result in the non-deployment of the airbags and seat belt pretensioners in the event of a vehicle crash. Although, as per the company, this would take place in rare cases.
"Out of abundant caution, customers of the suspected vehicles are advised not to drive or use the vehicle till the affected part is replaced," it said.
The automaker added that the vehicle owners will receive a communication from their nearby Maruti Suzuki authorised workshops soon.
Also Read:Maruti Jimny waiting could be over a year as bookings cross 5,000 mark in five days
First Published: Jan 18, 2023 9:25 AM IST
