    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeauto News

    Maruti Suzuki recalls 9,925 units of Wagon R, Celerio and Ignis – here’s why

    Maruti Suzuki recalls 9,925 units of Wagon R, Celerio and Ignis – here’s why

    Maruti Suzuki recalls 9,925 units of Wagon R, Celerio and Ignis – here’s why
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By PTI  IST (Published)

    Mini

    Considering the safety of customers and out of abundant precaution, the company has decided to recall the suspected vehicles for inspection and replacement of the faulty part, free of cost, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd said in a filing on BSE.

    Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is recalling 9,925 units of its three models, Wagon R, Celerio and Ignis, to rectify a possible defect in the rear brake assembly pin, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    COP27 explained: What is COP and why is it important?

    COP27 explained: What is COP and why is it important?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Bollywood in a funk: What's ailing the Hindi film industry?

    Bollywood in a funk: What's ailing the Hindi film industry?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Big Tech Tumble: Why giants like Apple, Microsoft, Google are having a rough year

    Big Tech Tumble: Why giants like Apple, Microsoft, Google are having a rough year

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    T20 World Cup: How do the power-hitters of IND, ENG, AUS and PAK stack up against each other?

    T20 World Cup: How do the power-hitters of IND, ENG, AUS and PAK stack up against each other?

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    The affected vehicles are manufactured between August 3 and September 1, 2022.
    "It is suspected that there is a possible defect in the rear brake assembly pin ('Part'), which in a certain case, may break and cause a peculiar noise. There may be a possibility of an impact on brake performance in the long run," Maruti Suzuki India Ltd said in a filing on BSE.
    Considering the safety of customers and out of abundant precaution, the company has decided to recall the suspected vehicles for inspection and replacement of the faulty part, free of cost, it added.
    Parts for the replacement are being arranged and authorised workshops shall be contacting the customers for attending to their vehicles, the company said adding "necessary repair, if required, will be undertaken post inspection".
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Maruti IgnisMaruti SuzukiMaruti Suzuki CelerioMaruti Wagon-R

    Next Article

    Overdrive reviews India’s longest range electric vehicle - the Mercedes Benz EQS

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng