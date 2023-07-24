Maruti Suzuki recalls 87,599 units of S-Presso, Eeco due to faulty steering tie rod

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd ended at Rs 9,690.00, down by Rs 78.10, or 0.80 percent on the BSE.

Automaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) on Monday, July 24, said the company has recalled 87,599 vehicles of S-Presso and Eeco models due to a possible defect in a part of the steering tie rod.

These vehicles were manufactured between July 5, 2021, and February 15, 2023, and the said recall is effective from July 24, 2023, 6.30 pm onwards, the company said in an exchange filing.

"It is suspected that there is a possible defect in a part of steering tie rod, used in such vehicles, which in a rare case, may break and affect vehicle steerability and handling," Maruti Suzuki India said.

Further, the automaker said affected vehicle owners will be receiving communication from Maruti Suzuki authorised dealer workshops for inspection and replacement of the faulty part, free of cost.