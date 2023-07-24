Maruti Suzuki recalls 87,599 units of S-Presso, Eeco due to faulty steering tie rod

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd ended at Rs 9,690.00, down by Rs 78.10, or 0.80 percent on the BSE.
Automaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) on Monday, July 24, said the company has recalled 87,599 vehicles of S-Presso and Eeco models due to a possible defect in a part of the steering tie rod.
These vehicles were manufactured between July 5, 2021, and February 15, 2023, and the said recall is effective from July 24, 2023, 6.30 pm onwards, the company said in an exchange filing.
"It is suspected that there is a possible defect in a part of steering tie rod, used in such vehicles, which in a rare case, may break and affect vehicle steerability and handling," Maruti Suzuki India said.
Further, the automaker said affected vehicle owners will be receiving communication from Maruti Suzuki authorised dealer workshops for inspection and replacement of the faulty part, free of cost.
Shares of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd ended at Rs 9,690.00, down by Rs 78.10, or 0.80 percent on the BSE.
Recommended ArticlesView All
India’s most affordable SUVs with panoramic sunroof
Jul 24, 2023 IST5 Min Read
China's demographic shift | From economic powerhouse to the world's largest nursing home
Jul 24, 2023 IST3 Min Read
World View | De-Dollarisation — here's why the intense quest for currency equilibrium
Jul 24, 2023 IST8 Min Read
Parents Day 2023 | Financial planning for new parents — these are some expert tips
Jul 23, 2023 IST5 Min Read