As coronavirus is spreading fast across the world, India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki is working on a two-pronged strategy to minimize the impact of the pandemic.

Officials at Maruti Suzuki are assessing the impact of the pandemic on sales, the company’s senior executive director CV Raman said, adding that the company has started focusing more on digital marketing and delivery of cars from service centres directly to customers.

Automakers have reported a 15 percent de-growth in FY20. Raman told CNBCTV-18 that the company has already issued advisories to its employees and suppliers.

According to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) data, automobile sales fell 7.6 percent in February and production came down by 9.4 percent. Maruti Suzuki’s sales fell 1 percent in and production came down by 5 percent in the aforesaid month.

While several automobile manufacturers have expressed worry about the impact of the disease on supply chains from China and South Korea, Raman said Maruti was in a position to manage supply chains well.

“We do not see any impact on supply chains. Most of our tier-1 suppliers are in India. Our supply chain teams have been mapping the entire chain and we have been able to get supplies as per our production requirements,” he said.

The Federation of Automobile Dealers have moved court seeking a grace period for sell and registration of BSIV vehicles after March 31 as dealers are saddled with inventory and coronavirus has impacted sales.

Individual companies are also considering moving court to seek an extension. However, Maruti Suzuki, which began executing its BSVI transition a year back, does not need any intervention at this stage, according to Raman.

According to sources, the company has nearly 900 BSIV cars in its inventory and is very confident of selling it in the next few days. However, Raman pointed that a scrappage policy is the need of the hour, as it would drive demand and also improve air quality.

Introduction of BSVI standards are set to make diesel vehicles significantly more expensive.

Considering the cost implications, the company has stopped production of diesel cars for the moment but hasn’t ruled out a higher capacity diesel engine in future.

Other car makers are also reviewing the petrol to diesel ratio in their product mix. Maruti, which has CNG variants in seven models is confident of robust growth in this segment. Raman said the company is looking to increase its range of CNG cars this year.

All vehicle manufacturers expect growth to remain muted till the festive season, but SUVs are a bright spot.

While passenger car sales have seen a continuous decline, the utility vehicle space has witnessed a 5 percent growth in FY20.