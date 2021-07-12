Maruti Suzuki raises price of Swift and all CNG variants by up to Rs 15,000

Home

    Auto major Maruti Suzuki on Monday announced a price change for Swift and all CNG variants owing to an increase in various input costs.

    The increase in ex-showroom prices (Delhi) is up to Rs 15,000 on the above models. The new prices are effective from today i.e. July 12, 2021, it said.
    ''With reference to our earlier communication dated 21st June, 2021, Maruti Suzuki India Limited today announced a price change for Swift and all CNG variants owing to increase in various input costs. Increase in Ex Showroom Prices (Delhi) is up to 15,000 INR on the above models. The new prices are effective from today i.e. 12th July, 2021,'' Maruti said in an exchange filing.
    The company said that price increase in other models is planned shortly and shall be intimated accordingly.
