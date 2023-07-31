Maruti Suzuki Q1 Results: Net profit in-line with expectations, to acquire all shares of Suzuki Motor Gujarat

Maruti mentioned that it will need to increase its production capacity to up to 4 million cars per annum by 2030-31, which is almost double from current levels.

India's largest passenger car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. reported a net profit of Rs 2,485.1 crore during the June quarter, which was in-line with the CNBC-TV18 poll expectations of Rs 2,403 crore.

The company's volumes during the quarter grew by 6 percent year-on-year to 4.98 lakh units.

Additionally, the company has also decided to acquire all the shares of Suzuki Motor Gujarat from Suzuki Motor Corporation after terminating the contracting manufacturing agreement.

For the June quarter, Maruti Suzuki reported revenue of Rs 32,327 crore, which is not only a multi-quarter high, but also higher than the CNBC-TV18 poll estimate of Rs 31,437 crore.

On a year-on-year basis, the company's operating profit or EBITDA has grown by 56 percent year-on-year but missed expectations. Margins also expanded by 200 basis points from last year, but missed the 10.3 percent expectations.

The company attributed the margin expansion to improved realisations, softening of commodity prices, cost reduction efforts and higher non-operating income. These factors were partially offset by higher sales promotion expenses.

However, on a sequential basis, the company's EBITDA margin dropped by over 100 basis points due to higher sales promotion expenses, unfavourable forex variations and higher employee costs. These factors were partly offset by higher non-operating income.

For the quarter, passenger vehicle wholesales grew by 12.2 percent, which was faster than the industry growth.

The company also achieved market share of nearly 20 percent in the SUV segment, supported by a strong product line-up. At 1.13 lakh units, Maruti had its highest-ever quarterly sales of CNG vehicles with penetration increasing to nearly 27 percent.

Additionally, the board has approved exercising the option to acquire 100 percent shares of Suzuki Motor Gujarat from Suzuki Motor Corporation, subject to all legal and regulatory compliances, including approval of minority shareholders.

The company mentioned that it will need to increase its production capacity to up to 4 million cars per annum by 2030-31, which is almost double from current levels. Managing this scale and complexity would pose several challenges, and hence the board decided to bring all production related activities under Maruti Suzuki India for efficiency in production and supply chain.

Mode of acquisition, including the consideration to be paid to SMC shall be decided in the subsequent board meeting.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India ended 1.5 percent higher at Rs 9,813.