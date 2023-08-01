Maruti Suzuki Q1 Results: Street expects EPS dilution, RoE cuts post Suzuki Motor deal

Motilal Oswal wrote in its note that while the Gujarat plant acquisition will result in better production efficiency and agility in decision making, but it sees an Earnings per Share (EPS) cut of 4-5 percent and Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) reduction of 90 basis points due to the cash payout.

Analysts who track India's largest passenger car maker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. are of the consensus opinion that the company's decision to acquire 100 percent equity of Suzuki Motor Gujarat from Suzuki Motor Corportion will led to cuts in the company's Earnings per Share estimates as well as its return ratios like Return on Equity and Return on Capital Employed.

Brokerage firm Nomura said that since Suzuki Motor Gujarat is a zero EBIT company, the transaction will not impact the operational performane in anyway, but will lead to a cash outgo of Rs 423 per share.

One of the lowest price targets on the street for Maruti is ascribed by CLSA. The price target of Rs 8,796 comes with a sell rating. The brokerage mentioned that if Maruti pays in cash for the deal, it could lead to a decline of as much as Rs 900 crore in the company's other income (assuming a 8 percent interest rate). CLSA further said that the deal may cause a 5.7 percent EPS dilution for Maruti and its Return on Equity may fall by 90 basis points in financial year 2025.

Maruti Suzuki reported a 200 basis points year-on-year expansion in its EBITDA margin for the June quarter at 9.2 percent. However, the figure was lower than the 10.3 percent it reported in the March quarter due to higher employee and sales promotion costs.

Nomura mentioned that the June quarter margin disappointment was due to staff and other overheads. It further said that the improving mix will benefit ASPs. It expects overall market share to be steady at 42 percent in financial year 2024.

CLSA has also cut its volume assumptions by 3 percent for financial year 2024-2025.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki have opened 1.3 percent lower at Rs 9,696.75. Out of the 50 analysts that track the stock, 38 have a buy recommendation, while seven and five each have a hold and sell rating respectively.