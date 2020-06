Maruti Suzuki posted total sales of 18,539 units in May 2020, including 13,865 units in domestic market and sales of 23 units to other OEMs.

The company resumed its manufacturing operations from May 12 at its Manesar facility and from May 18 at its Gurugram facility. Production also resumed at Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt Limited (SMG) from May 25.

The company exported 4,651 units following resumption of port operations at Mundra and Mumbai port, ensuring that all guidelines for safety were followed.

Likewise, the company’s showrooms opened in accordance with centre and state guidelines in a graded manner across different cities.