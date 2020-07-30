Auto Maruti Suzuki posts first quarterly loss since listing: Should you buy at current levels? Updated : July 30, 2020 12:42 PM IST Despite the loss, the stock rose over 3 percent in intra-day deals as brokerage retained a positive view on the stock. The stock has fallen over 13 percent so far this year but has added 9 percent in July. Phillip Capital expects high single-digit volume growth for the rest of FY21. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply