Maruti Suzuki opens bookings for upcoming premium MPV XL6

Maruti Suzuki India on Friday announced opening of bookings for its upcoming premium multipurpose vehicle XL6.

The new vehicle which will be retailed through premium retail chain Nexa can be booked with an initial payment of Rs 11,000, the country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

The XL6 will be launched on August 21. It will be powered by K15 BS-VI petrol engine with progressive Smart Hybrid technology.

It will be offered across two variant levels with a choice of manual and automatic transmissions, the company added.

"The XL6 is an exclusive 6-seater premium MPV, designed to meet the aspirations of evolved and discerning Nexa customers," MSI Executive Director, Marketing and Sales Shashank Srivastava said.

The model will further strengthen Nexa products portfolio and provide customers with a range of products from hatchbacks, sedan, SUV and now a premium MPV at Nexa, he added.