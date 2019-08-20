Maruti Suzuki offers 5-year, 1 lakh km warranty on diesel variants of Dzire, S-Cross, Swift and Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki has announced a five-year, 1 lakh kilometre warranty on the diesel-powered variants of Dzire, S-Cross, Swift and Vitara Brezza. The warranty for the top-selling models is available on new purchases at no extra cost.

The company made the announcement in celebration of 2.9 million customers of its four diesel models.

“The Dzire, S-Cross, Swift and Vitara Brezza are our flagship products, which played a pivotal role in transforming not just Maruti Suzuki but the Indian automotive industry itself. These marquee brands are loved for their performance by millions of customers and critics alike. These pioneering brands will continue to play a prominent role in our future product portfolio. As a small gesture of our gratitude to the admirers and prospective buyers, we are offering a free five-year/one lakh kms warranty on the entire diesel line up of these models to ensure a worry free ownership experience.” Shashank Srivastava, executive director (marketing and sales), Maruti Suzuki India, said, announcing the scheme.

Indian automobile industry has shown considerable slowdown with sales plunging this year.

Maruti Suzuki’s domestic sales in July fell by a massive 36.3 percent to 98,210 units against 154,150 units sold in July 2018.