Auto
Maruti Suzuki offers 5-year, 1 lakh km warranty on diesel variants of Dzire, S-Cross, Swift and Vitara Brezza
Updated : August 20, 2019 11:11 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki has announced a five-year, 1 lakh kilometre warranty on the diesel-powered variants of Dzire, S-Cross, Swift and Vitara Brezza.
The warranty for the top-selling models is available on new purchases at no extra cost.
