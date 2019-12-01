Auto
Maruti Suzuki November sales decline 2%
Updated : December 01, 2019 11:14 AM IST
Total sales in November fell to 1.5 lakh units and domestic sales were down 1.6 percent at 1.43 lakh from a year ago.
The year-on-year total sales figure of Maruti Suzuki was above a CNBC-TV18 poll of 1.47 lakh units.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more