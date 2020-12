Maruti Suzuki India, the largest passenger car manufacturer in the country, reported a 1.7 percent on-year rise in total sales for the month of November 2020 helped by a robust jump in exports.

The company posted total sales of 153,223 units in November 2020 as against 150,630 units in the same month last year, registering a growth of 1.7 percent. However, sales were lower than the CNBC-TV18 poll estimate of 1.63 lakh units.

Total sales include domestic sales of 138,956 units and 5,263 units for other OEMs.

Total exports during November 2020 rose 29.7 percent to 9,004 units from 6,944 units in November 2019.

Maruti Suzuki’s passenger car segment sales declined 2.4 percent to 135,775 units from 139,133 units, YoY.

The company sold 3,181 units of its Light Commercial Vehicle Super Carry, a jump of 40.3 percent from 2,267 units, YoY.