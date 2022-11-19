Maruti Suzuki expands its sales outlet reach with the addition of 3,500th outlet

India's largest manufacturer of passenger cars already has outlets present in 2,250 cities across the country.

Maruti Suzuki recently opened its 3,500th sales outlet in India with the opening of its latest NEXA outlet in Hyderabad.

The company claims that the recent milestones make it the only auto company in the country to have such a wide network.

Between 2017-2019, Maruti Suzuki added around 300 outlets every year on average. However, growth slowed during the pandemic, resulting in the company adding only 100 outlets every year. It crossed the 3,000 outlets milestone in 2020 and the current count stood at 3,445 as of April 1, 2022.

The milestone also coincides with the landmark of commemorating Suzuki's 40 years in India. "Our multi-channel sales network helps us address demand across segments and strengthen the trust customers have in our brand," Maruti Suzuki India's MD & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi was quoted as saying.

He further added that the product portfolio with Strong Hybrid & wide network of sales and service is providing the company a strong base to connect with customers.

Takeuchi also added, “Only 3% people own cars in India, this gives us an opportunity for growth, and offer mobility to those who aspire to buy a four-wheeler. We want to give ‘Joy of Mobility’ to as many people as possible & the expansion of our sales network is a step in the direction."