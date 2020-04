The country’s largest passenger car maker, Maruti Suzuki has reported a 47 percent year on year (YoY) drop in total sales in the month of March 2020 dragged by the suspension of operations during the month due to the nationwide lockdown.

The company sold 83,792 units in March 2020. This includes 76,976 units in the domestic market, 2,104 units of domestic OEM sales and 4,712 units of exports.

With this Maruti Suzuki ended FY2019-20 with total sales of 1,563,297 units, down 16.1 percent from 1,862,449 units sold during FY2018-19.

“The sales during March 2020 are not comparable with sales in March 2019 due to the suspension of operations with effect from March 22, 2020, in line with national policy,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total domestic passenger vehicle sales in March 2020 declined 47.4 percent to 76,240 units from 145,031 units in the same month last year.

The company sold 736 units of its light commercial vehicle Super Carry.