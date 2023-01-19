According to Maruti Suzuki, the first shipment of the made-in-India Grand Vitara has been dispatched from the Kamarajar port destined for Latin America. The company also aims to export Grand Vitara to more than 60 countries across Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, ASEAN and neighbouring regions.

India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki, on Thursday, commenced exports of its premium sports utility vehicle (SUV) Grand Vitara. With this, the homegrown auto manufacturer is now exporting 17 models to overseas markets and targets raising its export figures in the upcoming quarters.

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO of Maruti Suzuki India, in a statement, said, “Supporting the Government of India’s efforts to increase exports from India, Maruti Suzuki has taken multiple initiatives to increase its international presence. Expanding product portfolio for exports has been one of the key pillars of success.”

According to Maruti Suzuki, the first shipment of the made-in-India Grand Vitara has been dispatched from the Kamarajar port destined for Latin America. The company also aims to export Grand Vitara to more than 60 countries across Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, ASEAN and neighbouring regions.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara trims and variants

The Grand Vitara SUV, which was launched in September 2022 in India, is available with two engine options - a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid that develops 102 BHP and 137 Nm and a 1.5-litre, 3-cylinder petrol strong-hybrid powertrain. Earlier this year, Maruti Suzuki also introduced CNG variants of the car.

Maruti’s premium SUV Grand Vitara is available in six trims: Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha, Zeta+ and Alpha+. Grand Vitara with 1.5-litre petrol mild-hybrid engine is available on the Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha trim, while the higher-spec 1.5-litre petrol strong-hybrid unit is offered on the top-spec Zeta+ and Alpha+ trims.

A 5-speed manual gearbox comes standard on all four mild-hybrid trims while the 6-speed automatic gearbox is offered from the Delta trim onwards. The company’s proprietary AllGrip Select AWD system, which is only available with the manual gearbox, is offered on the Zeta and Alpha trims. The strong-hybrid powertrain, however, is solely available with an e-CVT gearbox.

In terms of features, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG comes equipped with the company’s proprietary SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, in-built Next Gen Suzuki Connect, and six airbags.

Maruti Suzuki as India’s top car exporter

Maruti Suzuki registered its highest-ever exports and delivered more than 2.6 lakh vehicles in the calendar year 2022. With the addition of the Grand Vitara, the Company aims to further strengthen its position as India’s leading passenger vehicle exporter.

As per the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM)’s latest data, Maruti Suzuki exported 192,071 units - 154,947 cars, 36,911 utility vehicles and 213 vans - between April and December 2022, up 14 percent YoY over the same period in 2021. The company had exported 235,670 units and emerged as the market leader in FY22.