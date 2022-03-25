Maruti Suzuki looking to roll out first electric vehicle before 2025; says charging infra a speed bump in EV push

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Shashank Srivastava, ED - Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki, said that the company is looking to roll out its first electric vehicle (EV) before 2025. He, however, said that EV charging is posing to be a hindrance to the overall EV push.

Shashank Srivastava, ED - Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki, on Friday, said that the company is looking to roll out its first electric vehicle (EV) before 2025. He, in fact, expects 8-10 percent of the overall passenger vehicle (PV) market to come from electric vehicles by 2030, Srivastava told CNBC-TV18.

He said, “We announced a couple of months back that we will be bringing in our first electric vehicle some time before 2025 and that is all that I can tell you at this moment.”

Talking about passenger vehicles, Srivastava said, “Most analysts are projecting about 8-10 percent in passenger vehicle space; 8-10 percent of the market coming to electric by about 2028-2030 and at that time the expected volumes in the industry are roughly 6 million and between today till 2030, we probably in India will be selling about 70 million cars even if 10 percent are electric vehicles; we will have 63 million cars which will be non-electric.”

On EV charging, he mentioned that the infrastructure is still in its nascent stages, which as a result, is proving to be a hindrance to the EV push. Elaborating on it, Srivastava explained that there is a need to reduce the battery cost which forms 55 percent of the cost of an EV.

He said, “This year EVs in passenger vehicle space, we will be selling about 13,000 units in the country which is roughly 0.3 or 0.28 percent of the overall industry. The barrier seems to be the battery cost because, for EV’s overall cost, the battery is the big chunk, about 50-55 percent of the cost is the EV vehicle is the battery. So we do not have that battery cost in the range which can make the cost of acquisition of EV less.”

“The charging infrastructure is still in a very nascent stage in our country and these are the two major factors which are preventing a large number of EVs from being sold,” Srivastava added.

On surging raw material prices, he mentioned that the company has taken a hike of 9 percent, which did not suffice to cover the high cost of inputs.

“We have taken a price hike of almost 9 percent in the last one year and that is not sufficient to cover the increased commodity prices that we have seen, but we have to look at both topline and bottomline, so we are always monitoring the commodity prices and the profitability to take appropriate decision,” said Srivastava.

