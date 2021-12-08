Maruti Suzuki likely to launch strong hybrid vehicle next year, EVs by 2025

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker, is likely to launch a strong hybrid vehicle next year, industry sources told CNBC-TV18 on Wednesday. The automaker is working on a green mobility road map, which comprises electric vehicles (EV), hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, flexi fuel vehicles and CNG, they said.

However, according to sources, the launch of Maruti’s EV is unlikely by the next fiscal but will come to the market before 2025.

The development comes days after Maruti and Toyota recently showcased strong hybrid vehicles in an event related to the Vibrant Gujarat Summit. Toyota exhibited the Mirae and Camry Hybrids at the event held ahead of the summit.

At the 10th edition of three–day Vibrant Gujarat Summit, slated for January 10 in Gandhinagar, Maruti Suzuki will showcase its battery manufacturing capabilities and Toyota will display its hybrid vehicles, the sources said.

Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki recently made a presentation to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel about the companies its roadmap to reduce oil imports. The carmaker has urged the state and central governments to reduce the goods and services tax (GST) on hybrids and bring it in line with EVs , they added.

Earlier in November, Maruti Suzuki announced that it is joining the EV race and plans to launch its first EV by 2025 . Managing Director Kenichi Ayukawa told CNBC-TV18 that Maruti will continue to pursue its CNG programme and a flexible fuel engine is also under development. He added that the company has no plans to bring back diesel products in India.

Commenting on the chip shortage issue, Ayukawa had said the situation has improved but complete recovery in production will take time.