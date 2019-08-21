Maruti Suzuki launches XL6 starting at Rs 9.79 lakh
Updated : August 21, 2019 01:08 PM IST
The car carries a price tag of Rs 9.79 lakh for the base model (Zeta MT) and goes up to Rs 11.46 lakh for the premium variant (Alpha AT).
The car will be available at all 360 Nexa dealerships across the country.
Bookings for XL6 were opened on August 9.
