Maruti Suzuki launches XL6 starting at Rs 9.79 lakh

Maruti Suzuki launched its new premium multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) XL6 on Wednesday, starting at Rs 9.79 lakh.

The car carries a price tag of Rs 9.79 lakh for the base model (Zeta MT) and goes up to Rs 11.46 lakh for the premium variant (Alpha AT). Alpha MT is priced at Rs 10.36 lakh and Zeta AT carries a price tag of Rs 10.89 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom and for the petrol variants.

The car will be available at all 360 Nexa dealerships across the country.

“The exclusive 6-seater, XL6, is a blend of stylish exteriors coupled with plush interiors,” Maruti Suzuki said in a release, announcing the launch of the car.

“There is a considerable increase in demand for premium MPVs owing to the ever-evolving customer needs. At Maruti Suzuki, we always bring out products that match and compliment customer’s demand. Backed by NEXA’s focus on creation and innovation, the XL6 is a testament of our commitment to bring the newest technologies to our customers,” Kenichi Ayukawa, managing director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India, said.

“The XL6 strikes a perfect balance of style, space, comfort, performance and safety. We are confident that our exclusive 6-seater, the XL6 will strike a chord with today’s customer who seeks comfort and style,” he added.

Some of the distinctive features of Maruti’s new offering includes a raised hood, unique grille, all-black alloy wheels, signature LED headlamps, and plush interiors which also come in an all-black colour scheme.

The XL6 is powered by BS6 compliant K15 petrol engine with ‘Progressive Smart Hybrid’ technology with Lithium-ion battery. The XL6 will be available in a 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic transmission options.