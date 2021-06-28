Home

      • Maruti Suzuki launches vehicle subscription services in 4 more cities

      Maruti Suzuki launches vehicle subscription services in 4 more cities

      By PTI | IST (Published)
      The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Monday said it has expanded its vehicle subscription services to four more cities -- Jaipur, Indore, Mangalore and Mysore, taking the total number to 19 cities. Maruti Suzuki Subscribe plan was launched in July last year. It allows the customer to opt from a range of the company's vehicle -- WagonR, Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza, Ertiga from Maruti Suzuki ARENA and Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz, S-Cross and XL6 from NEXA to drive for multiple tenures without buying the vehicle by paying an all-inclusive fixed monthly charge.

      The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Monday said it has expanded its vehicle subscription services to four more cities -- Jaipur, Indore, Mangalore and Mysore, taking the total number to 19 cities. The company said it has also launched a marketplace model for its subscription service -- Maruti Suzuki Subscribe that will serve as a unified platform to offer customised car subscription products through multiple partners at competitive rates.
      Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) has partnered with three subscription partners namely Orix Auto Infrastructure Services Ltd. (Orix), ALD Automotive India (ALD Automotive), and Myles Automotive Technologies Pvt Ltd (Myles) for its subscription service.
      With the expansion of 'subscription' services to four new cities -- Jaipur, Indore, Mangalore and Mysore, customers can now opt for Maruti Suzuki Subscribe services in 19 cities, the company said in a regulatory filing.
      "Car subscription is a new and upcoming concept for the Indian market. We are regularly upgrading our Subscribe programme with learnings and feedback from customers... With the addition of four new cities in our network, we look forward to serving more customers," MSI Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava said. The marketplace model will offer more power to customers to select from a bouquet of options, as per their requirements. This will lead to competitive price offerings coupled with transparency of the process, he added.
      Maruti Suzuki Subscribe plan was launched in July last year. It allows the customer to opt from a range of the company's vehicle -- WagonR, Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza, Ertiga from Maruti Suzuki ARENA and Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz, S-Cross and XL6 from NEXA to drive for multiple tenures without buying the vehicle by paying an all-inclusive fixed monthly charge. This monthly payment includes the vehicle usage charges, registration charges, maintenance, insurance, and other common services related to vehicle usage.
      Customers have the option to either switch over to a new car or avail the option of purchasing the subscribed car on the completion of tenure. On the other hand, a customer can also foreclose the subscription at any point in time.
