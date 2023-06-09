Maruti Suzuki’s latest offering is available in both petrol and factory-fitted S-CNG options. According to the company, the new car boasts a fuel-efficiency rating of 24.60 kmpl for the petrol-fueled Tour H1 and 34.46 km/kg for the S-CNG variant.
India’s largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, has introduced a new entry-level commercial hatchback, the Tour H1. Based on the latest generation of the Alto K10, the company claims it is India’s most fuel-efficient entry-level commercial hatchback.
Maruti Suzuki’s latest offering is available in both petrol and factory-fitted S-CNG options. According to the company, the new car boasts a fuel-efficiency rating of 24.60 kmpl for the petrol-fueled Tour H1 and 34.46 km/kg for the S-CNG variant. The new hatchback also offers fresh new exteriors, spacious interiors, and safety features.
Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer of Marketing and Sales at Maruti Suzuki India, said in a statement, “The all-new Tour H1 carries on the legacy and trust built by the Alto K10 for the commercial segment… Offering excellent fuel-efficiency, the Tour H1 is set to deliver immense joy in the lives of our commercial channel customers.”
The Maruti Suzuki Tour H1 is powered by the company’s K-series 1.0L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine that develops 66.6Ps of maximum power in the petrol variant and 56.6Ps in the CNG variant. Torque output is rated at 89Nm in petrol mode and 82.1Nm in CNG mode.
The new Tour H1 also comes equipped with a host of safety features such as dual airbags, front seat belts with pre-tensioner and force limiter, seat belt reminders for both front and rear passengers, engine immobiliser, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), speed limiting system, reverse parking sensors, and more.
The all-new Tour H1 will be offered in three colour choices: Metallic Silky Silver, Metallic Granite Grey, and Arctic White. The ex-showroom prices for the All-New Tour H1 are as follows: the petrol variant at Rs 4.8 lakh and the CNG variant at Rs 5.7 lakh.
