India’s largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, has introduced a new entry-level commercial hatchback, the Tour H1. Based on the latest generation of the Alto K10, the company claims it is India’s most fuel-efficient entry-level commercial hatchback.

Maruti Suzuki’s latest offering is available in both petrol and factory-fitted S-CNG options. According to the company, the new car boasts a fuel-efficiency rating of 24.60 kmpl for the petrol-fueled Tour H1 and 34.46 km/kg for the S-CNG variant. The new hatchback also offers fresh new exteriors, spacious interiors, and safety features.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer of Marketing and Sales at Maruti Suzuki India, said in a statement, “The all-new Tour H1 carries on the legacy and trust built by the Alto K10 for the commercial segment… Offering excellent fuel-efficiency, the Tour H1 is set to deliver immense joy in the lives of our commercial channel customers.”