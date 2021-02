Maruti Suzuki has launched the all-new Swift 2021 in India, with prices starting at Rs 5.73 lakh. The car’s exterior has a few minor changes, apart from other upgrades such as a revised front fascia and three new dual-tone colours.

Swift 2021 specifications

The 2021 Swift has a few minor cosmetic changes over the outgoing model. It gets start-stop technology and cruise control has been introduced. The front grille gets a honeycomb mesh with a horizontal chrome slat in the middle.

The three dual-tone paint options are Pearl Arctic White with Pearl Midnight Black Roof, Solid Fire Red with Pearl Midnight Black Roof and Pearl Metallic Midnight Blue with Pearl Arctic White Roof.

In terms of safety, there is an electronic stability program with hill-hold, which can detect skid movements and restrain the same. It prevents the vehicle from rolling back on inclined slopes in stop-start traffic condition.

In the interior, seats have new fabrics upholstery. There is an audio head unit that has feather-touch controls for volume. The car also has Bluetooth, USB and AUX connectivity. These apart, it has a 7.0-inch touchscreen, keyless entry, auto climate control, rear view camera, among others.

Swift 2021 engine