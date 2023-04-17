Maruti Suzuki launches new Super Carry mini truck; check details

This new mini truck is powered by the company’s 1.2L Advanced K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT 4-cylinder engine and churns out 59.4kW of power at 6,000 rpm and 104.4Nm of Max Torque @ 2900rpm in the petrol model.

Homegrown automaker Maruti Suzuki on April 17 launched the upgraded version of its light commercial vehicle (LCV), Super Carry mini truck in India. The mini-truck is available in CNG deck, gasoline deck and gasoline cab chassis variants.

The ex-showroom price (Delhi) of the upgraded light commercial vehicle starts at Rs 5.15 lakh for the Gasoline Cab Chassis variant and goes up to Rs 6.30 lakh for the CNG Deck variant. The Gasoline Deck variant costs Rs 5.30 lakh and the CNG Cab Chassis variant costs Rs 6.15 lakh.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales) at Maruti Suzuki India, while speaking about the new launch, said, “The Super Carry, built for the unique requirements of the Indian mini-truck customer, has been accepted well in the commercial vehicle segment with more than 1.5 lakh units sold since its launch in 2016. The new Super Carry will continue to offer an excellent value proposition to customers. We are confident that it will prove to be an ideal companion for our commercial customers and partner in their success.”

This new mini truck is powered by the company’s 1.2L Advanced K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT 4-cylinder engine and churns out 59.4kW of power at 6,000 rpm and 104.4Nm of Max Torque @ 2900rpm in the petrol model. The motor is mated to an upgraded five-speed manual transmission.

Maruti Suzuki reported March sales at 1.70 lakh units which was above Nomura’s estimate of 1.57 lakh units but was flat on a year-on-year basis. The company’s domestic sales declined by 2 percent. The company posted its highest-ever total annual sales at 19.66 lakh in FY23. The auto giant also announces a price increase across all models from April.

Maruti Suzuki stock has risen 14.5 percent in the last one year and is up more than 3 percent since 2023. The stock is currently trading flat at Rs 8,669.30 per share. The company is expected to report its Q4FY23 earnings on April 26.