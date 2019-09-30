Auto
Maruti Suzuki launches mini-SUV S-Presso. Check price, features here
Updated : September 30, 2019 12:23 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki launched its latest offering, S-Presso, on Monday. With its high ground clearance and sturdy build, the car is a mini-SUV that comes at a relatively affordable price.
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, based on the fifth generation Heartect Platform, comes with ten top line safety features and is powered by a BS6 compliant, 1-litre petrol engine.
Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest carmaker, is aiming to regain ground in the entry segment with the launch of S-Presso.
