Auto

Maruti Suzuki launches mini-SUV S-Presso. Check price, features here

Updated : September 30, 2019 12:23 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki launched its latest offering, S-Presso, on Monday. With its high ground clearance and sturdy build, the car is a mini-SUV that comes at a relatively affordable price.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, based on the fifth generation Heartect Platform, comes with ten top line safety features and is powered by a BS6 compliant, 1-litre petrol engine.