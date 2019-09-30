TOP NEWS »

#CorporateTaxCut#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Auto
Auto

Maruti Suzuki launches mini-SUV S-Presso. Check price, features here

Updated : September 30, 2019 12:23 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki launched its latest offering, S-Presso, on Monday. With its high ground clearance and sturdy build, the car is a mini-SUV that comes at a relatively affordable price. 
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, based on the fifth generation Heartect Platform, comes with ten top line safety features and is powered by a BS6 compliant, 1-litre petrol engine.
Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest carmaker, is aiming to regain ground in the entry segment with the launch of S-Presso.
Maruti Suzuki launches mini-SUV S-Presso. Check price, features here
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Mylan to invest $1 billion in India on capex in 6 years

Mylan to invest $1 billion in India on capex in 6 years

Maruti Suzuki cuts price of Baleno RS by Rs 1 lakh

Maruti Suzuki cuts price of Baleno RS by Rs 1 lakh

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro, OnePlus TV Q1 launched in India: Price, specfications, etc

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro, OnePlus TV Q1 launched in India: Price, specfications, etc

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV