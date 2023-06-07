Maruti Suzuki launches Jimny SUV at Rs 12.74 lakh, deliveries start today

Maruti Suzuki JImny is being touted as a lifestyle SUV, which will take forward NEXA’s design philosophy of ‘Crafted Futurism’.

Maruti Suzuki has finally launched its highly anticipated Jimny SUV in India at a starting price of Rs 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-specification variant of the Jimny has been priced at Rs 15.05 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Jimny was introduced at the Auto Expo 2023. Maruti’s latest SUV was very well received at this year’s Auto Expo. Maruti has started the deliveries of cars today, reported CarWale.

Jimny will be available in Zeta and Alpha variants. The SUV is being offered with a choice of two transmission modes - 4-speed automatic and 5-speed manual. The car is being touted as a lifestyle SUV, which will take forward NEXA’s design philosophy of ‘Crafted Futurism’.

The Jimny boasts of a ladder frame chassis, Suzuki's ALLGRIP PRO (4WD) technology, and a low-range transfer gear (4L mode).

Maruti has thrown in additional features such as LED headlamps with washers, fog lamps, electrically adjustable and retractable ORVMs, and automatic headlamps. The SUV’s 15-inch alloy wheels accentuate its sporty character.

Buyers will also appreciate that features like a hard top, a clamshell bonnet, drip rails, and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel are standard across all variants.

Inside, Maruti Suzuki has kept the overall design chic and ergonomic.

The latest SUV from India’s biggest carmaker comes with features like a 9-inch Smart Play Pro+ infotainment system along with an HD display, automatic climate control, wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an Arkamys surround sound system, and cruise control, which make it a great family car.

The carmaker has not compromised on safety as Jimny will come with six airbags, brake assist function, anti-lock braking system (ABS), brake limited slip differential, electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), electronic stability program (ESP), hill hold control, hill descent control, side-impact door beams, 3-point emergency locking retractor seat belts, and a rearview camera.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny will primarily compete with Mahindra’s Thar and Force Motors’ Gurkha in the Indian market.