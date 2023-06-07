Maruti Suzuki launches Jimny SUV at Rs 12.74 lakh, deliveries start today

Maruti Suzuki JImny is being touted as a lifestyle SUV, which will take forward NEXA’s design philosophy of ‘Crafted Futurism’.

Maruti Suzuki has finally launched its highly anticipated Jimny SUV in India at a starting price of Rs 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-specification variant of the Jimny has been priced at Rs 15.05 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Jimny was introduced at the Auto Expo 2023. Maruti’s latest SUV was very well received at this year’s Auto Expo. Maruti has started the deliveries of cars today, reported CarWale.

Jimny will be available in Zeta and Alpha variants. The SUV is being offered with a choice of two transmission modes - 4-speed automatic and 5-speed manual. The car is being touted as a lifestyle SUV, which will take forward NEXA’s design philosophy of ‘Crafted Futurism’.