Maruti Suzuki launches Fronx SUV at Rs 7.47 lakh

The new Fronx SUV will go up against the likes of Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet and the Maruti Suzuki Brezza. The homegrown company is offering the new Fronx in five trims options – Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta and Alpha.

India’s largest automaker Maruti Suzuki on Monday launched the new compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) Fronx priced at Rs 7.47 lakh for the base Sigma trim, going up to Rs 13.14 lakh for the top-spec Alpha turbo trim. The SUV was globally unveiled at the Auto Expo, in 2023.

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO at Maruti Suzuki, while announcing the prices of the SUV, said, “Our success with the Brezza, which created a new compact SUV landscape in the country, is a testament to this commitment. With the rapid shift in customer preferences towards SUVs, we identified the onset of a new sub-segment in the industry. The launch of FRONX is a part of our new approach towards pioneering the growth of this segment.”

Maruti Suzuki‘s this new Baleno-based SUV is now available for pre-bookings and interested buyers do the same through paying a token amount of Rs 11,000. The new Fronx SUV will go up against the likes of Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet and the Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

“Introduced at a competitive pricing of Rs 7.46 lakh, the FRONX will pave the way towards strengthening our SUV portfolio along with our existing Grand Vitara, Brezza, and the upcoming Jimny. We are confident that the FRONX will appeal to a wide range of customers and be a game-changer with its unique design language and modern features,” Takeuchi added.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, said, “The sporty compact SUV FRONX is born from the idea of addressing changing customer demands and is aimed at young trailblazers who want to stand out with their unique choices. We are confident that the FRONX will enamour customers with its new-age appeal and help us achieve leadership in the SUV segment in the country. The appreciation it has received from customers & critics is a testament to this faith.”

The homegrown company is offering the new Fronx in five trims options – Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta and Alpha. In addition to these, the new SUV will be available in seven colours - Arctic White, Earthern Brown, Opulent Red, Splendid Silver, Bluish Black, Celestial Blue and Grandeur Grey - along with dual-tone options like Earthern Brown, Opulent Red and Splendid Silver colours.

C V Raman, Chief Technical Officer at Maruti Suzuki, said, “The FRONX is an amalgamation of two words – Frontier Next, which outlines a vehicle that is trendy, modern, has the latest features and a catchy name. Based on NEXA’s design philosophy, ‘Crafted Futurism’, the FRONX has been conceptualized and designed with a unique aerodynamic silhouette for newage buyers who are looking for a stylish and unconventional vehicle with a dynamic road presence. FRONX also offers a 1.0L Turbo Boosterjet engine which provides an exhilarating acceleration of 0-60 km/h in 5.3 seconds.”

Design and features

The new Maruti Suzuki Fronx comes with design elements like an upright nose, split headlamp and chunkier front and rear bumpers with faux skid plates and chrome. The compact SUV runs on 17-inch multi-spoke alloys, which are unique to the Fronx and aren’t shared with any other Maruti vehicle.

The Fronx, in terms of dimensions, is 3,995mm long, 1,550mm high and 1,765mm wide. However, on the inside, the Fronx looks similar to the Baleno hatchback and gets a similar 9-inch touchscreen as the main highlight, but with different colours and textures.

The new compact SUV also gets a multi-layered dashboard, with physical controls for the HVAC system. In top-spec Alpha trim, Fronx comes with features like a leather-wrapped steering wheel, 360-degree camera, heads-up display, wireless charging, connected car tech and six airbags.

Powertrain and safety

In terms of powertrains, the Fronx marks the return of the 1.0-litre Boosterjet turbo-petrol engine, which was first introduced in the Baleno RS back in 2017 but was discontinued due to low demand and the shift to BS6.

This power unit churns out 100hp and 147Nm and is paired to either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission system. Interestingly, this also makes the Fronx the only Maruti Suzuki vehicle on sale with a turbo-petrol engine. Apart from this, the company is also offering a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. This motor comes paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT automatic.

The auto giant on April 21 announced to recall of 7,213 Baleno RS vehicles, manufactured between October 27, 2016 to November 1, 2019, as it suspected a possible defect in the vacuum pump, which assists the brake function.

Maruti reported a decline of nearly 6 percent in its March production at a total of 1.54 lakh units against 1.63 lakh units during the same time last year. March sales were flat at 1.70 lakh units on a year-on-year basis. But, the company posted its highest-ever total annual sales of 19.66 lakh units in FY23.

The Maruti stock has risen 7 percent in the last one year and is up nearly 1 percent in 2023. The stock is currently trading with cuts of over 1 percent at Rs 8,468 per share.