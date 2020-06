Maruti Suzuki has come out with the CNG variant of it's mini-SUV, the S-Presso which was launched in September last year, and since then sold 55,000 units. This is in line with the company's focus on expanding its CNG portfolio. The gas-powered variant of S-Presso is available at an ex-showroom price of Rs 4,84,000.

The BS-VI compliant CNG variant of the S-Presso will come with a one-litre engine, tank capacity of 55 litres and a mileage of 31.2 km/kg. The LXI variant costs 4.84 lakhs and the VXI variant 5.07 lakhs. For another six thousand, you could get additional safety gear and accessories.

Maruti has the widest CNG range in the Indian automobile industry, and already such variants of the Alto, Wagon-R, Eeco, Tour S and the Celerio.

The company said it sold a record of 106,443 factory-fitted CNG vehicles across India in FY20.

Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki said, “With the launch of S-PRESSO BS6 S-CNG, we are strengthening our efforts towards sustainable green mobility. The S-PRESSO S-CNG is designed to deliver optimum performance, safety, engine durability, convenience, and mileage".