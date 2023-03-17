Maruti Suzuki launches Brezza SUV with CNG technology

Maruti Suzuki’s new Brezza S-CNG gets its power through the company’s next-gen K-series 1.5L Dual Jet Dual VVT engine with a max power output of 64.6kW@5500rpm and 121.5Nm of peak torque @4200rpm.

India’s largest automaker Maruti Suzuki on Friday launched the new variant of its sport utility vehicle (SUV) Brezza with S-CNG technology to further strengthen its CNG offerings in the country.

The new Brezza S-CNG is aimed to offer an eco-friendly motoring experience to customers and comes with features like Electric Sunroof, Cruise Control, SmartPlay Pro Infotainment System with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and Keyless Push Start among others.

Brezza S-CNG Price (Ex-showroom, India)

Variant Price LXi S-CNG Rs 9,14,000 VXi S-CNG Rs 10,49,500 ZXi S-CNG Rs 11,89,500 ZXi S-CNG Dual Tone Rs 12,05,500

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales) at Maruti Suzuki India, in a statement, said, “At this stage, it is also worth mentioning that in Maruti Suzuki Arena, S-CNG models account for 24 percent of overall sales.”

According to the company, CNG sales for cars like Ertiga and WagonR account for 57 percent and 41 percent of the total sales of Maruti Suzuki. “With the Government’s initiatives aimed at the proliferation of CNG pumps across the nation, these numbers are likely to see a surge in the coming years,” Srivastava added.

The automaker claims that the new SUV has a fuel-efficiency rating of 25.51 km per kg. The new Brezza S-CNG is available with a 5-speed manual transmission, in three different variants - LXi, VXi and ZXi, along with dual-tone colour options.

Maruti Suzuki, with the launch of the Brezza S-CNG, has 14 CNG offerings as of now. All cars sold through Maruti Suzuki Arena are now available with the option of S-CNG.