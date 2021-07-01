Maruti Suzuki June sales jump to 1.47 lakh units led by compact, utility vehicles

India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki (MSIL) posted total sales of 147,368 units in June 2021, registering a growth of 156 percent as compared to 57,428 units sold in June 2020.

Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 126,196 units, sales to other manufacturer (Toyota) of 4,152 units, and exports of 17,020 units. CNBC-TV18 analysts’ poll had estimated total sales of 1.35 lakh units for the month.

Domestic sales jumped 145 percent, while exports surged 300 percent on a year-on-year basis.

With this, the company closed the first quarter of FY21-22 with total sales of 353,614 units including 297,118 units domestic, 10,977 units to other OEM, and exports of 45,519 units.

“Sales in Quarter one of both FY20-21 and FY21-22 have been far from normal owing to COVID-19 related lockdowns and disruptions and hence any comparison would not be very meaningful,” Maruti Suzuki said in a regulatory filing.

In June 2021, Maruti Suzuki sold 124,280 units of passenger vehicles in the domestic market. This segment includes mini, compact, and mid-size passenger vehicles, utility vehicles, and vans. Passenger vehicle sales in the year-ago month stood at 51,274 units.

In June 2021, Maruti Suzuki also sold 1,916 units of the Super Carry light commercial vehicle compared to 1,026 units sold in June 2020.

At 1:40 pm, the shares of Maruti Suzuki were trading 0.65 percent higher at Rs 7,562.80 apiece on the BSE.