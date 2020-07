Maruti Suzuki reported a 54 percent fall in total sales in the month of June at 57,428 units from 1.24 lakh units in the same month last year. However, total sales rose three times as against 18,529 units sold in the month of May.

Compared annually, domestic sales were down 53.7 percent to 52,300 units and 839 units to another OEM. Exports in June 2020 fell 56.4 percent to 4,289 units.

"The sales performance during June 2020 and Q1 FY 20-21 should be seen in the context of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, lockdowns and restrictions required for safety," Maruti Suzuki said in a regulatory filing.

The company remains committed to the health, safety and well-being of all members across the value chain. Production across plants is being progressively increased consistent with maximum efforts to ensure safety and subject to the availability of employees, it added.