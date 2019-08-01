Auto
Maruti Suzuki July vehicle sales fall over 33%
Updated : August 01, 2019 10:58 AM IST
The biggest car maker of the country, Maruti Suzuki reported a decline of 33.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) to 1,09,264 sales in the month of July this year. The company's July sales in 2018 stood at 1,64,349 units.
Total domestic sales fell 36.3 percent YoY to 98,210 units as against 1,54,150 units during the same quarter last year.
The maximum loss was witnessed in the Mini car segment, which plunged 69.3 percent YoY to 11,577 units this July, 2019 compared to 37,710 units last year.
