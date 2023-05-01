Maruti Suzuki Jimny to Kia Seltos Facelift: New car launches in May

Top brands including Kia, Maruti Suzuki and BMW, are planning to roll out their latest offering in the month of May. Several other automakers are also expected to roll out their latest offering in India this month.

The auto industry witnessed some highly anticipated car launches such as Maruti Suzuki Fronx, MG Comet EV and 2023 Lexus RX in April. Now, in the month of May many top brands are gearing up to launch their latest models. While Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch the highly anticipated Jimny and Mahindra and Mahindra is likely to expand its Bolero line-up with the Neo Plus model. Several other automakers are also expected to roll out their latest offering in India this month.

Here's a look at the list of cars expected to be launched in India by top automakers in the month of May.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny five-door

Expected Launch date: May 15

Expected Price: Rs 10 Lakh to Rs 12 Lakh (ex-showroom)

Maruti’s long-awaited five-door Jimny SUV is all set to roll out in the Indian market in the second week of May, according to reports. The Jimny was first unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023. It will be powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, K-Series petrol engine paired with a five-speed manual unit or a six-speed automatic unit.

BMW M2

Expected Price: Rs 1 crore (ex-showroom)

Expected launch date: May end

BMW is likely to introduce the second generation M2 (G87) in India. The price announcement and debut is expected to take place by the end of May as per AutocarIndia.

The second-gen BMW M2 will be the only ‘standard’ offering and the hardcore competition variant is not expected to arrive in India.

The M2 packs the BMW R6 3.0-litre twin-turbo inline engine with an option of an 8-speed Steptronic transmission or a 6-speed manual transmission for buyers in India.

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

Expected launch date: May 5

Expected price: Rs 10 Lakh

Mahindra and Mahindra is likely to launch the Bolero Neo Plus in early May as per Zigwheels. The SUV is likely to be offered in both 7 and 9-seater configurations with slight cosmetic changes over the standard model. The Neo Plus is likely to provide 120PS power from a 2.2-litre diesel engine carried over from the older model.

Kia Seltos 2023

Expected launch date: May 15

Expected price: Rs 10 Lakh

Several reports have suggested that the facelift model of Kia Seltos is likely to come to India in May.

The compact SUV is expected to be powered by the same 115 PS, 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines but a new Hyundai-derived 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor may be provided instead of the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol powertrain option, according to reports.